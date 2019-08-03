Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Critical Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Repay alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and TMSR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than TMSR.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A 1.03% 0.99% TMSR -0.89% -0.67% -0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and TMSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -84.29 TMSR $23.19 million 1.17 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TMSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TMSR shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats TMSR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.