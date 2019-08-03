Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.34 ($80.63).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €49.18 ($57.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.39. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

