Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,395.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 274,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,998. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.