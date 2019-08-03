Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 1,574,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,677,940. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

