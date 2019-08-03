Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,024,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $376.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

