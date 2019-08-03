Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,616,000 after acquiring an additional 547,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244,346 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 214,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. 927,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,991. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.