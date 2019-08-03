Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 11,384,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052,174. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

