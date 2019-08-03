Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,100. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.