Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 7,741,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,401,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 977,542 shares of company stock worth $19,106,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.