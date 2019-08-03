Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,459 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $211.29. 42,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.