Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $37,088,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cable One by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cable One by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total value of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,843 shares of company stock worth $3,281,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,191.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $14.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,191.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,192.76. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $713.46 and a 12 month high of $1,244.78. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

