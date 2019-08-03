Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 76.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

