Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.1% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 624,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 289,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 67,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 20,157,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,701,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

