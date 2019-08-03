Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,966,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,338,000 after buying an additional 194,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $128.66. 773,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.24. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

