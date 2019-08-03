Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. 5,967,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

