Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $358.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

