Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,548,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,856,000 after buying an additional 80,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,532,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,140,000 after buying an additional 72,203 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,833,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,829,000 after buying an additional 264,939 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 6,109,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

