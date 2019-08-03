Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 34,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.70. 2,270,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

