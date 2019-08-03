Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.81-3.85 for the period. Regency Centers also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

