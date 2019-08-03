Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.81-3.85 for the period. Regency Centers also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

REG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,078. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

