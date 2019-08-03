RedFOX Labs Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,343.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 101.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $40,343.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00601871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00165440 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00072171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003176 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000661 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,574,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,174,935 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

