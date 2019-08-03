Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

O stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.41. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

