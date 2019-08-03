Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Raytheon by 23.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Raytheon by 24.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Raytheon by 10.9% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 48,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

RTN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.