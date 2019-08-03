Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $106,440.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009190 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

