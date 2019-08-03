Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RLGT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 193,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,309. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

