Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RDN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 1,656,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,972. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,158,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,454 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,791,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,627,000 after acquiring an additional 529,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 322,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 193,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

