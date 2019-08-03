Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Shares Up 7.2%

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.78, 311,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 452,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on QHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Quorum Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quorum Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quorum Health by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quorum Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quorum Health by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Quorum Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

