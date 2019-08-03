Quantum (NYSE:QTM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Quantum shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

