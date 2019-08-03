Quanta Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $9.08 million and $50,699.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.48 or 0.05536418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001077 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

