Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 3,916,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

