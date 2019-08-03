Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of QLYS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 454,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,135. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,543,053.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $2,022,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,938.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

