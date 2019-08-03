QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 138.82% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

