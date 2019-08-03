Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,209,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 6,753,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

