Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 7,249,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.