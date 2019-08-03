Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.