Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.64. 1,186,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

