Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.84. 12,644,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174,182. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.