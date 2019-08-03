Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.