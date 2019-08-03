Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 18,992 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 793,954.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,573,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,797 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,476,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 883,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,298 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 195,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

