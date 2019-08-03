Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 497,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 233,805 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. 28,361,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,955,671. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12.

