Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of QUAD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $582.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.