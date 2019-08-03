QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $557,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $4,716,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 481,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

