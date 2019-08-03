Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 2,626,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,901. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after buying an additional 175,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,781,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.