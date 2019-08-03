QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. TT International purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,230,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.