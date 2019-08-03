Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $6,817.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

