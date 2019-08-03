QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QADB. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). QAD had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: Blockchain

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.