Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Co Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

FSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

FSTR stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.83. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $373,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.