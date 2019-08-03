Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

