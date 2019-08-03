Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSW. Deutsche Bank lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. First Analysis lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

