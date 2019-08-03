Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCR. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:NCR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,327,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NCR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

